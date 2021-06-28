Tata Elxsi wins NASSCOM Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards 2021

Tata Elxsi has won the NASSCOM Engineering & Innovation Excellence Awards 2021 for Engineering Service Providers in all product categories.

There were 300 + nominations received from 105 + unique ER&D organizations.

The NASSCOM awards honor the Pioneers and Change makers and their impact as global leaders in Engineering, R&D. Categories for which Tata Elxsi has been recognized are:

h - Next-gen Product of the Year: Connected Vehicle IoT platform, Tether h - Engineered in India Product of the Year: FalconEye QoEtient h - Social Impact solution of the Year : Gazelle

