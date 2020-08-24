Reliance Industries update on scheme of amalgamation

Scheme becomes effective on 21 August 2020

Reliance Industries announced that the certified copy of the Order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench along with the Scheme of Amalgamation and Plan of Merger amongst Reliance Holding USA Inc. and Reliance Energy Generation and Distribution, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of RIL and RIL and their respective shareholders has been filed with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai on 21 August 2020 upon which the Scheme has become effective.

