Board of Indiabulls Ventures appoints directors

-
ALSO READ
Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance appoints director
LVB Independent Director Sanjay Khemani resigns
Indiabulls Housing Finance receives revision in corporate family rating and foreign currency secured bonds
Indiabulls Housing's top management opts salary cut for FY21
Indiabulls Housing Fin shares plunge over 13 pc
-
At meeting held on 23 August 2020The Board of Indiabulls Ventures has approved the appointment of Dr. Narendra Damodar Jadhav (Former Member Planning Commission) (DIN: 02435444) as an Independent Director (Additional Director), on the Board of Directors of the Company, for a period of three years, with effect from today i.e. 23 August 2020 and Fantry Mein Jaswal, IRS (Retd.) (DIN: 07011247) as Independent Director (Additional Director), on the Board of Directors of the Company, for a period of one year, with effect from today i.e. 23 August 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU