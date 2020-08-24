Board of Indiabulls Ventures appoints directors

At meeting held on 23 August 2020

The Board of Indiabulls Ventures has approved the appointment of Dr. Narendra Damodar Jadhav (Former Member Planning Commission) (DIN: 02435444) as an Independent Director (Additional Director), on the Board of Directors of the Company, for a period of three years, with effect from today i.e. 23 August 2020 and Fantry Mein Jaswal, IRS (Retd.) (DIN: 07011247) as Independent Director (Additional Director), on the Board of Directors of the Company, for a period of one year, with effect from today i.e. 23 August 2020.

