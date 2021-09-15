Reliance Jio welcomes telecom sector reforms announced by Govt.

-
-
Reliance Jio Infocomm, subsidiary of Reliance Industries issue a press statement titled 'Jio Welcomes the Government of India's Reforms to Strengthen the Indian Telecom Sector'.
Mukesh D Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries, said, Telecom sector is one the prime movers of the economy and the key enabler for making India a Digital Society, I welcome the Government of India's announcement of reforms and relief measures that will enable the industry to achieve the goals of Digital India.
I thank Hon. Prime Minister for this bold initiative.
