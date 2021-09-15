Bharti Airtel welcomes reform package announced by Govt.

Bharti Airtel today welcomed the path breaking policy directions and interventions announced by the Government of India to support the telecom industry that has been battered by unprecedented stress, high debt and low return on investments.

The reform package heralds a new dawn for the Indian telecom industry and will catalyse explosive growth of this vital sector.

More importantly, it paves the way for a sustainable three private plus one state owned telecom operator structure to serve a large market like India.

