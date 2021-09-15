Wipro bags multi-year IT managed services contract from Maxis Broadband, Malaysia

Wipro announced that it has secured a multi-year contract from Kuala Lumpur- headquartered Maxis Broadband Sdn Bhd, a leading converged solutions provider.

As part of this strategic partnership, Wipro will provide several aspects of IT Managed Services for hybrid Infrastructure and application maintenance.

In addition, Wipro will enable new ways of working for Application Development and Testing Services and provide state of the art cybersecurity services for Maxis.

Wipro will support Maxis by leveraging its global service delivery model, telecommunications domain expertise, and Wipro Holmes, its Augmented Intelligence and hyper-automation platform. This will further modernize, automate, simplify and standardize part of Maxis' global IT Managed Services and testing functions, and consolidate many of their current vendors across non-Core application support and development, infrastructure maintenance, cyber security, and new ways of working.

