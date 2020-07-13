Reserve Bank of India Warns Of Certain Stress Points In Financial System

-
The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday warned of certain stress points in the financial system, such as the redemption pressure on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds.
The Covid crises may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks though the Indian economy has started showing signs of getting back to normalcy, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das said at a stock-taking of the Indian economy at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.
