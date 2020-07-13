Reserve Bank of India Warns Of Certain Stress Points In Financial System

The Reserve Bank of India on Saturday warned of certain stress points in the financial system, such as the redemption pressure on non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds.

The Covid crises may result in higher non-performing assets and capital erosion of banks though the Indian economy has started showing signs of getting back to normalcy, RBI chief Shaktikanta Das said at a stock-taking of the Indian economy at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.

