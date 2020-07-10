India's Covid-19 Recovery Rate Climbs To 62.42%

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted today that the trend of progressive increase in the number of recovered COVID-19 patients continues. The last 24 hours saw a total of 19,138 COVID-19 patients get cured, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases among COVID-19 patients to 4,95,515 today.

Consequently, the national recovery rate is 62.42% today. There are 2,76,882 active cases and all are under medical supervision. The improvement in recovery rate is the result of combination of preemptive, proactive and graded steps taken by the Centre in collaboration with the States/UTs.

