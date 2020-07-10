Technology Has Changed Landscape Of Broadcasting Sector Including Distribution, Production Side And Entire Value Chain

R S Sharma, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has said that the technology has changed the landscape of broadcasting sector including the distribution, production side, and entire value chain. Addressing a webinar 'Regulating Creativity: Overcoming Legacy Challenges to Shape the Future of M&E', organized during 'FICCI FRAMES 2020', Sharma said that that technology has been the biggest disruptor. There is a huge convergence happening in this sector and the habits of the people have also seen a change. This has provided new opportunities for growth in the sector.

Sharma said that it is the proliferation of high-speed networks in cheaper, smarter devices that will result in rapid growth of the Video on Demand and the OTT services. Convergence of technology in broadcasting sector would enable optimal utilization of networks and encourage mergers and acquisition in telecom and broadcasting operations.

This will result in an increased competition and cost pressures separation of services and application from the networks, and offer opportunity for innovation to meet the consumer demand. Highlighting the role of competition and safeguarding the consumer interests, Mr Sharma said that the consumer deserves to know the cost of what they are consuming.

