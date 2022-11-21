Responsive Industries slips after CFO resigns

Responsive Industries fell 1.74% to Rs 140.95 after the company announced that Santosh Kudalkar has tendered his resignation from the office of chief financial officer (CFO) of the company due to personal reasons.

The company has accepted his resignation and relieved him of his responsibilities with effect from Friday, 18 November 2022.

Responsive Industries is part of the Responsive Group. Its products include PVC flooring, automotive upholstery solutions, fast-moving consumer durables, pharmaceutical packaging, and transparent sheeting. The company has 11 sales offices and more than 300 distribution agents and retailers in 70 countries.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 245.11 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

