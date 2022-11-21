Power shares edge lower

Power stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Power index falling 55.68 points or 1.19% at 4638.26 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 2.95%), Adani Transmission Ltd (down 2.69%),Siemens Ltd (down 1.29%),JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.82%),ABB India Ltd (down 0.77%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Adani Power Ltd (down 0.76%), NHPC Ltd (down 0.71%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.45%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (up 1.12%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.52%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 521.6 or 0.85% at 61141.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.6 points or 0.82% at 18158.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.04 points or 0.09% at 28775.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.05 points or 0.11% at 8873.6.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2136 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)