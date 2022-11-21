Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 361.18 points or 1.21% at 29453.75 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, FCS Software Solutions Ltd (down 4.11%), DigiSpice Technologies Ltd (down 3.72%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 3.7%),ASM Technologies Ltd (down 2.84%),Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 2.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (down 2.49%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.46%), Control Print Ltd (down 2.23%), eMudhra Ltd (down 2.22%), and Affle India Ltd (down 2.17%).

On the other hand, Cressanda Solutions Ltd (up 4.89%), Allied Digital Services Ltd (up 3.95%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (up 2.15%) turned up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 521.6 or 0.85% at 61141.88.

The Nifty 50 index was down 149.6 points or 0.82% at 18158.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 25.04 points or 0.09% at 28775.15.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 10.05 points or 0.11% at 8873.6.

On BSE,1374 shares were trading in green, 2136 were trading in red and 172 were unchanged.

