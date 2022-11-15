Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 148.83% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales rise 137.58% to Rs 126.18 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 148.83% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 137.58% to Rs 126.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales126.1853.11 138 OPM %10.3714.89 -PBDT13.379.55 40 PBT12.698.99 41 NP12.795.14 149

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:03 IST

