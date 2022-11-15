Revathi Equipment consolidated net profit rises 148.83% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 137.58% to Rs 126.18 crore

Net profit of Revathi Equipment rose 148.83% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 137.58% to Rs 126.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.126.1853.1110.3714.8913.379.5512.698.9912.795.14

