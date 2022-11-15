Gujarat Apollo Industries consolidated net profit rises 83.98% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 181.41% to Rs 13.93 croreNet profit of Gujarat Apollo Industries rose 83.98% to Rs 6.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 181.41% to Rs 13.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales13.934.95 181 OPM %-12.56-102.22 -PBDT6.165.15 20 PBT4.873.58 36 NP6.663.62 84
