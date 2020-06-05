RIL, HCL, DLF in focus

Reliance Industries (RIL) and Jio Platforms announced today that Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, will invest Rs 9,093.60 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis.

HCL Technologies (HCL) and Google Cloud yesterday announced the expansion of their strategic partnership to bring HCL's software offerings, starting with HCL Commerce, to Google Cloud. Google Cloud will be the preferred cloud platform for HCL Commerce, providing global, secure and elastic infrastructure to power businesses' eCommerce strategies. Under this partnership, HCL also intends to leverage Anthos to enable multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud deployments of HCL Commerce.

State Bank of India (SBI) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) will declare their Q4 March 2020 results today, 4 June 2020.

DLF reported consolidated net loss of Rs 1,857.76 crore in Q4 March 2020 as compared to net profit of Rs 436.56 crore in Q4 March 2019. Total income fell 32.8% to Rs 1,873.80 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

SRF reported 2.69% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 185.75 crore on 5.12% fall in total income to Rs 1,864.15 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

RITES said its subsidiary Railway Energy Management Company (REMCL) has secured its largest mandate from Indian Railways for handling tendering, installation supervision and managing power supply from 3 GW solar power plants to be set-up on vacant Indian Railway Land.

