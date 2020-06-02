Auto stocks, NTPC, Tata Power in focus

Hero MotoCorp dispatched 112,682 units of two-wheelers in the month of May 2020 as compared to 652,028 units in May 2019. Ensuring stringent safety protocols for employee and customer wellbeing, Hero MotoCorp scaled-up production in a graded manner during the month, after reopening three of its manufacturing facilities on May 4.

NTPC has incorporated a joint venture company with East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) with equity participation of 74:26 respectively, in the name of 'NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions Private Limited' with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana on 1 June 2020, to develop & operate integrated waste management & energy generation facility.

Tata Power Company has yesterday acquired 51% equity stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) at a consideration of Rs 178.5 crore. GRIDCO Limited will hold balance 49% equity stake on TPCODL.

Eicher Motors reported motorcycles sales of 19,113 units in May 2020 as compared to 62,371 units in May 2019. VE Commercial Vehicles, an unlisted subsidiary of Eicher Motors has reported sales of 686 vehicles in domestic and export for the month of May 2020.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 58,906 units in May 2020. Total two-wheeler registered sales of 56,218 units and domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 41,067 units in May 2020. Three-wheeler of the company registered sales of 2,688 units in May 2020.

Ashok Leyland reported total sales of 1,277 units in May 2020 as compared to 12,778 units in May 2019.

V-Guard Industries' consolidated net profit declined 47.12% to Rs 32.18 crore on 27.56% fall in total income to Rs 546.17 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Hindustan Oil Exploration Company's consolidated net profit declined 76.53% to Rs 11.58 crore on 50.7% fall in total income to Rs 40.47 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

