HCL Tech, Dabur India, Metropolis Healthcare at centrestage

HCL Technologies announced its intent to acquire Cisco's Self-Optimizing Network (SON) technology. This acquisition, which comprises of products and services built on Cisco's SON technology, will help HCL meet the growing needs of its customers in the telecommunications industry, which includes tierone communications service providers globally, by adding the power of Cisco's SON's multi-vendor multi-technology and application support to its clients.

CRISIL has reaffirmed its credit rating at AAA/Stable for long term bank facilities of Dabur India.

Metropolis Healthcare's consolidated net profit declined 55.09% to Rs 15.49 crore on 3.69% rise in total income to Rs 210.05 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

3M India's consolidated net profit declined 0.35% to Rs 60.11 crore on 8.01% rise in total income to Rs 685.59 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers' consolidated net profit surged 201.91% to Rs 142.38 crore on 14.67% rise in total income to Rs 2,662.01 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Dilip Buildcon's consolidated net profit surged 90.24% to Rs 166.80 crore on 8.41% rise in total income to Rs 2,807.73 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

NCC's consolidated net profit dropped 59.58% to Rs 75.82 crore on 38.05% rise in total income to Rs 2,361.31 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)