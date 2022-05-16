RITES bags order worth $3.20 mln in South America

The PSU firm secured the consultancy and supervision work order from a civil body of Guyana, South America.

RITES said it secured a consultancy and supervision work for construction of the East Bank-East Coast Road Linkage Project (Ogle to Eccles (Haags Bosch)) Phase-1 from the Ministry of Public Works, Guyana for a fee of $3,204,420.

RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) Schedule I' Public Sector Enterprise and is engaged in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 72.2% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 35.52% to Rs 138.66 crore on a 70.63% increase in sales to Rs 766.64 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of RITES were up 0.37% at Rs 247.10 on the BSE.

