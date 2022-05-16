JSW Steel Ltd Spurts 2.38%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.36%

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 19.85% over last one month compared to 20.59% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.41% drop in the SENSEX

JSW Steel Ltd gained 2.38% today to trade at Rs 614.1. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.36% to quote at 18190.98. The index is down 20.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.1% and Hindalco Industries Ltd added 0.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 3.12 % over last one year compared to the 8.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

JSW Steel Ltd has lost 19.85% over last one month compared to 20.59% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 9.41% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7332 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.5 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 789.95 on 19 Apr 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 566.35 on 24 Feb 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)