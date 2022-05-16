Utilties stocks rise

Utilties stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Utilities index increasing 60.31 points or 1.69% at 3623.01 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.83%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 5.3%),Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.34%),Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 3.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.77%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 1.72%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 1.54%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.44%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.42%).

On the other hand, Reliance Power Ltd (down 4.56%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.45%), and NLC India Ltd (down 0.56%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 447.87 or 0.85% at 53241.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.65 points or 0.92% at 15926.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 259.75 points or 1.03% at 25575.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 77.93 points or 1.01% at 7818.53.

On BSE,2126 shares were trading in green, 729 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

