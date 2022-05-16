Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 69.34 points or 1.65% at 4284.48 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 5.83%), Adani Power Ltd (up 4.99%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 2.27%),JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.77%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.44%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.73%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.67%), and Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Siemens Ltd (down 0.65%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.59%), and Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.53%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 447.87 or 0.85% at 53241.49.

The Nifty 50 index was up 144.65 points or 0.92% at 15926.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 259.75 points or 1.03% at 25575.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 77.93 points or 1.01% at 7818.53.

On BSE,2126 shares were trading in green, 729 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

