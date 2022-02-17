RITES, IIT-Madras ink MoU for marine infra works

-
ALSO READ
Tata Power and Indian Institute of Technology Madras signs MoU
Rites signs MoU with IIT-Roorkee for collaboration on infrastructure projects
Rites signs MoU with IIT, Roorkee for exploring opportunities in infra sector
RITES, IIT-R sign MoU to explore viable business opportunities in infrastructure sector
BEML inks MoU with RITES
-
RITES has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M), to cooperate and explore marine infrastructure works.
Under this arrangement, RITES and IIT-M will collaborate for providing engineering consultancy (design & construction supervision), enhancing technical cooperation and knowledge sharing for the development of marine infrastructure works, including navigational studies etc.
The partnership intends to bring in best practices by leveraging each other's expertise in marine engineering works and address environmental (oceanic) concerns to build sustainable and robust infrastructure.
RITES is a Miniratna (Category - I) schedule 'A' public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. As of 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 72.2% stake in the company.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 35.52% to Rs 138.66 crore on a 70.63% increase in sales to Rs 766.64 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
The scrip shed 0.54% to currently trade at Rs 255.55 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU