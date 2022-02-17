Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 0.02 points or 0% at 1799.86 at 13:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, ITI Ltd (down 3.32%), Route Mobile Ltd (down 1.17%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 0.97%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 0.66%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.47%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.39%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 0.38%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.35%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.34%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.09%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.97%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.73%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 2.69%) turned up.

At 13:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 239.42 or 0.41% at 58236.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 88.1 points or 0.51% at 17410.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.3 points or 0.03% at 28169.97.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 23.58 points or 0.28% at 8491.18.

On BSE,1626 shares were trading in green, 1650 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

