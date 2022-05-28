Rites signs MoU with Govt. of Mizoram to boost infrastructure development

Rites has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Planning & Programme Implementation Department, Government of Mizoram, to leverage the opportunities provided by the National Infrastructural Pipeline (NIP) and boost infrastructural development initiatives of the NorthEastern state.

RITES will lend its technical expertise and explore collaborations with the Government of Mizoram in developing industrial and logistic parks, including integrated check posts, signalling & workshops, metro railway systems, urban engineering & sustainability, water, sanitation, infrastructure, and renewable energy, etc., to attract public-private-partnerships and investments in the state.

