AWHCL subsidiary wins contracts from Nashik City Municipal Corporation

-
ALSO READ
Registrations for SIOM Nashik closing soon: Last few days left to apply
Countdown begins: Application for Operations Management Programmes at SIOM Nashik to close soon
Urja Global spurts on setting up e-scooter assembling unit in Nashik
RBI House Price Index Contracts Marginally On Quarterly Basis
L&T construction secures large contracts under water and effluent treatment biz
-
Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that one of its material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has been awarded two contracts i.e.
Daily Municipal Solid Waste Collection from Panchvati & Satpur Divisions and Transportation to compost plant at Pathardi for 5 years for Nashik City Municipal Corporation.
The scope of the project is Door to Door Collection and Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste to Processing Site and Operation & Maintenance of Equipment/Machineries in Panchavti and Satpur Divisions for a period of 5 years. Primarily, it is required to handle ~240 Tons per day waste.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU