AWHCL subsidiary wins contracts from Nashik City Municipal Corporation

Antony Waste Handling Cell announced that one of its material subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects has been awarded two contracts i.e.

Daily Municipal Solid Waste Collection from Panchvati & Satpur Divisions and Transportation to compost plant at Pathardi for 5 years for Nashik City Municipal Corporation.

The scope of the project is Door to Door Collection and Transportation of Municipal Solid Waste to Processing Site and Operation & Maintenance of Equipment/Machineries in Panchavti and Satpur Divisions for a period of 5 years. Primarily, it is required to handle ~240 Tons per day waste.

