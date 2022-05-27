Gravita installs 1,300 KW of solar energy generation systems for its units in India

-
Gravita India has installed a total of 1,300 KW of Solar Energy Generation systems at its manufacturing facilities situated in India.
This solar installation is expected to generate nearly 20 Lakh KWh of energy per year and reduce carbon emissions by around 1,550 tonnes per year.
This solar installation will fulfill 7-8% of Gravita Group total energy requirement.
The Company has incurred capital expenditure of approximately Rs 6 crore for installing this solar system which has been funded through by internal accruals.
