RK Forge to consider stock split on Jan 18

Ramkrishna Forgings said that its board will consider a proposal for subdivision of company's equity shares on Tuesday, 18 January 2022.
On the same day, the board will consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31 December 2021.
Further, the board will also consider declaration of third interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and fix the record date for the same.
Ramkrishna Forgings is a manufacturer & supplier of closed die forgings of carbon and alloy steel, micro alloy steel and stainless steel forgings. The company supplies to various sectors like automotive, railways, farm equipment, bearings, oil & gas, power and construction, earth moving & mining, both in India & overseas markets.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 44.06 crore in Q2 FY22 as against a net profit of Rs 1.45 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales during the quarter increased by 129.7% year-on-year to Rs 578.82 crore.
The scrip fell 3.04% to currently trade at Rs 857 on the BSE.
