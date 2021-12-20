Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Future Enterprises-DVR, Future Enterprises Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd and Prozone Intu Properties Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 December 2021.

Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 80.75 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 63068 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7396 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises-DVR spiked 19.98% to Rs 14.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11873 shares in the past one month.

Future Enterprises Ltd soared 18.80% to Rs 11.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd added 18.40% to Rs 4.89. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7661 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5513 shares in the past one month.

Prozone Intu Properties Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 31.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83410 shares in the past one month.

