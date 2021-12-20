Thomas Cook (India) sets up a new franchise outlet in Karnal, Haryana

-
Thomas Cook (India), an integrated travel services company inaugurated a new Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlet in Karnal, Haryana.
The new outlet will serve as a hub for nearby areas of Ambala, Panipat, Kurukshetra, Yamuna Nagar, Jind and Kaithal. This expansion to augment Thomas Cook India's distribution and reach in Haryana and establish 4 Gold Circle Partner (franchise) outlets across Faridabad, Gurgaon, Panchkula and Karnal.
Thomas Cook India has set up a new Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet to help customers with their travel plans and requirements in Karnal, Haryana. The key segments driving leisure demand from Haryana include families, couples, group of friends/ young professionals and retired personnel. Culture and heritage, adventure/ outdoor, culinary experiences, and spa/ wellness are top preferred holiday options for consumers from Haryana.
Thomas Cook's Gold Circle Partner outlet in Karnal, Haryana offers consumers end-to-end travel solutions with a bouquet of travel and travel related services, including: International & Domestic Holidays (Group Tours, Personalised holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance; Visa Services, etc.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 85.27 crore in Q2 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 99.86 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales soared 184.2% to Rs 330.70 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Shares of Thomas Cook (India) shed 4.36% to Rs 59.25 on BSE. Thomas Cook (India) provides travel and travel related financial services which include foreign exchange, corporate travel, insurance, visa and passport services, gift cards, hotel bookings, flight ticket bookings, tour packages and electronic business.
