Future Retail Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Future Consumer Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 December 2021.

Future Retail Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 57.5 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 34.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Consumer Ltd spiked 18.01% to Rs 8.06. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 63.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd surged 17.00% to Rs 58.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26342 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd jumped 4.40% to Rs 7.12. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 185.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd rose 2.70% to Rs 209.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

