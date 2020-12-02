Rolls-Royce and Infosys forge strategic partnership for civil aerospace business

Rolls-Royce and Infosys signed a strategic partnership for sourcing engineering and R&D Services for Rolls-Royce's Civil Aerospace business.

As part of the overall partnership, Rolls-Royce will transition a significant part of its engineering centre capabilities for Civil Aerospace in Bengaluru to Infosys.

Leveraging its expertise in core engineering services, digital transformation capabilities, and Rolls-Royce product knowledge acquired through the partnership, Infosys will provide a full range of high-end engineering and R&D services integrated with advanced digital service to Rolls-Royce.

