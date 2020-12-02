Electrosteel Castings receives CCI approval for scheme of amalgamation

Electrosteel Castings has received the approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed amalgamation of Srikalahasthi Pipes into the company.

The scheme remains subject to the receipt of other statutory and regulatory approvals, including the approvals of the Stock Exchanges, Securities and Exchange Board of India, National Company Law Tribunal and the respective shareholders and creditors of SPL and the Company.

