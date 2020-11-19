Route Mobile announces change in Chairman

Route Mobile announced that Chandrakant Gupta, Chairman & Non-Executive Director of the Company has resigned from the position of Chairmanship of the Board; he would however continue to serve the Board as a Non-Executive Director.

The Board of the company approved today by way of a circular resolution, the appointment of Sandipkumar Gupta, Non-Executive Director as the Chairman (Non-Executive) of the Company with immediate effect.

