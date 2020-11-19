Infosys wins TM Forum Excellence Award for its digital transformation work with Vodafone UK

Infosys announced that it has won the TM Forum Excellence Award in the customer experience and trust category for transforming Vodafone UK into a customer-centric digital service provider. Infosys was recognized for delivering customer delight through automated, omnichannel, and personalized experiences.

TM Forum's annual Excellence Awards recognize the world's leading companies for their innovative achievements spanning digital transformation, business and IT agility, customer centricity, product and service innovation in AI, data analytics, autonomous networks and cloud native IT among others.

Infosys worked with Vodafone UK to modernize its IT infrastructure, synchronize channels, and create a new digital experience layer to accelerate speed to market and reduce costs.

Infosys' cloud-first and APIfirst platform leveraged the TM Forum standard for Open APIs to deliver scale and resilience with the Cloudnative platform through Amazon Web Services. The new Digital Experience Layer (DXL), now a global template for digital transformation across the Vodafone Group, was deployed using DevOps and continuous integration, to accelerate the launch of new services.

This award-winning digital platform helped Vodafone UK automate over 50 percent of customer interactions, improve sales conversion by 30 percent, and digital sales by 50 percent while tripling their Net Promoter Score. Infosys as the system integrator partner additionally helped Vodafone UK accelerate the launch of VOXI, a social and mobile chat application, and ToBi, an AI chatbot for managing transactions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)