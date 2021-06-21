Cadila extends JV agreement with Bayer Group entity

Cadila Healthcare, as a joint venture partner, has signed an agreement to extend the tenure of the joint venture agreement (JVA) with Bayer (South East Asia) PTE, one of the companies of the Bayer Group, for a period of three years i.e. till 01 May 2024.

The JV Partners entered into an agreement (JVA) dated 28 January 2011 and pursuant to which the JV Partners formed a joint venture company i.e.

JV Company.

The purpose of entering into the JVA is for carrying on business of marketing of pharmaceutical product.

