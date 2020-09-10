Route Mobile IPO subscribed 4.15 times

Retail portion subscribed about 6.7 times.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Route Mobile received bids for 5.05 crore shares today, 9 September 2020, as against 1.21 crore shares on offer, as per the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) website data at 17:00 IST. The issue was subscribed 4.15 times.

As per the combined stock exchange data, the retail individual investors (RIIs) category was subscribed 6.70 times. The non-institutional investors category was subscribed 2.03 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 1.25 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday, 9 September 2020 and it will close on Friday, 11 September 2020. The price band for the IPO is set at Rs 345-350 per share.

The IPO comprises of fresh issue of up to Rs 240 crore and offer for sale of equity shares by existing promoters aggregating to Rs 360 crore.

The company on 8 September 2020 raised around Rs 180 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial share sale. The company allotted 51.42 lakh shares at a price of Rs 350 per share to a total of 15 anchor investors.

The anchor investors include Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, Goldman Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Kuwait Investment Authority, Vantage Equity Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, Macquarie, Theleme Master Fund, SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential, Nippon India, Aditya Birla Sun Life, IIFL, Trust & Services Custody Bank as trustee of Wells Capital and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. A total of seven mutual funds have applied through 15 schemes for anchor allotment.

The net proceeds from the issue will be utilized to fund repayment or pre-payment, in full or part, of certain borrowings of about Rs 36.5 crore; acquisitions and other strategic initiatives of about Rs 83 crore; purchase of office premises in Mumbai of about Rs 65 crore; and general corporate purposes.

On a consolidated basis, Route Mobile recorded sales of Rs 309.61 crore and net profit of Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2020.

Route Mobile (RML) is a cloud communications platform service provider (CPaaS), catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). It offer a range of cloud communication services to clients across diverse sectors including but not limited to banking and financial services, aviation, retail, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom.

The Mumbai-headquartered telecom solutions provider has presence in 18 locations in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. More than 30,150 clients had been served by end June 2020 since inception in 2004.

