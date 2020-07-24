RBI allows SBI Mutual Fund to acquire upto 10% stake in CSB Bank

CSB Bank announced that Reserve Bank of India, vide letter dated 22 July 2020, has conveyed its approval to 'SBI Funds Management' to acquire shares up to 10 % of the paid up capital of the Bank through various schemes of 'SBI Mutual Fund.' As per the terms of Reserve Bank of India letter, this approval shall stand valid for one year period from the date of its letter i.e. till 21 July 2021.

