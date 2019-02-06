RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 3.30% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 90.97 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 3.30% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 90.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales90.9795.66 -5 OPM %13.2812.57 -PBDT11.1111.60 -4 PBT7.258.00 -9 NP5.285.46 -3
