JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Digjam Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit declines 3.30% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.90% to Rs 90.97 crore

Net profit of RPG Life Sciences declined 3.30% to Rs 5.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.90% to Rs 90.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 95.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales90.9795.66 -5 OPM %13.2812.57 -PBDT11.1111.60 -4 PBT7.258.00 -9 NP5.285.46 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements