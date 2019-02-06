JUST IN
Digjam Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Uttam Galva Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 530.72 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 85.19% to Rs 98.77 crore

Net Loss of Uttam Galva Steels reported to Rs 530.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 179.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 85.19% to Rs 98.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 666.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales98.77666.90 -85 OPM %-19.70-1.01 -PBDT-310.11-114.47 -171 PBT-373.83-179.96 -108 NP-530.72-179.96 -195

