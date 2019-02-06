Jai Corp standalone net profit declines 19.91% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.17% to Rs 149.95 croreNet profit of Jai Corp declined 19.91% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 149.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 146.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales149.95146.77 2 OPM %11.6614.01 -PBDT11.8313.31 -11 PBT8.199.56 -14 NP3.664.57 -20
