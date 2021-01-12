Metal stocks spurt

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 251.12 points or 2.01% at 12763.39 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 3.22%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 2.97%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.68%),Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 2.29%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.22%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 2.21%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.62%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 1.17%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.91%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (down 0.16%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 34.78 or 0.07% at 49234.54.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.8 points or 0.09% at 14497.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 85.86 points or 0.45% at 18962.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.53 points or 0.58% at 6360.54.

On BSE,1345 shares were trading in green, 933 were trading in red and 114 were unchanged.

