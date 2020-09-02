JUST IN
Sadbhav Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.12 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 69.01% to Rs 383.65 crore

Net Loss of Sadbhav Engineering reported to Rs 94.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 69.01% to Rs 383.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1238.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales383.651238.16 -69 OPM %21.9328.11 -PBDT-77.6994.41 PL PBT-120.61-10.95 -1001 NP-94.12-8.07 -1066

First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 17:28 IST

