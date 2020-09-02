Infibeam Avenues consolidated net profit declines 57.59% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 44.66% to Rs 102.66 croreNet profit of Infibeam Avenues declined 57.59% to Rs 11.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 28.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.66% to Rs 102.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 185.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales102.66185.52 -45 OPM %30.1920.36 -PBDT38.1454.07 -29 PBT14.5934.55 -58 NP11.9028.06 -58
