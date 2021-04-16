Sadbhav Infra gains on raising Rs 550 cr via NCDs

-
ALSO READ
Sadbhav Infra declines over 11% in three days
Sadbhav Infrastructure receives provisional completion certification for NHAI road project in UP
GMR Infra's subsidiary DIAL raises funds via NCD issue
IIFL Finance and IIFL Home Finance receive reaffirmation in LT credit ratings
MAS Financial Services raises Rs 65 cr via market linked NCDs
-
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project gained 3.23% to Rs 20.80 after the company said that it has raised Rs 550 crore through allotment of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
In series A, the company allotted 39,000 unlisted, unrated, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 390 crore, for cash at par, issued on a private placement basis. These NCDs bear a coupon rate of 11.5% per annum. payable semi-annually. Their maturity date is 15 April 2025.
In series B, the company allotted 16,000 unlisted, unrated, secured, redeemable, NCDs of face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs 160 crore, for cash at par, issued on a private placement basis. These are zero coupon NCDs with accelerated redemption premium. Their maturity date is 15 July 2026.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project is engaged in development, construction as well as operation & maintenance of infrastructure projects and related consulting and advisory services.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 56.50 crore in Q3 FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 116.81 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter declined by 33.39% YoY to Rs 336.91 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU