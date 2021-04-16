Ashoka Buildcon sizzles after receiving LOA

Ashoka Buildcon jumped 7.53% to Rs 95.65 after the company received a Letter of Award (LOA) from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation.

The received LOA is for gauge conversion of Bechraji to Ranuj section to broad gauge with 25 KV AC electrification in Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway. The company announced that the accepted project cost is Rs 333.625 crore and has a total length of 38.153 kilometre.

Ashoka Buildcon is engaged in construction & maintenance of roads and supporting services to land support-operation of toll roads.

