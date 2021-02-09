GFL update on composite scheme of arrangement

-
Scheme becomes effective on 09 February 2021GFL announced that that the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between lnox Renewables and GFL and lnox Wind Energy and their respective shareholders ('Scheme'), has become effective upon filing of the certified copy of the Order passed by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad Bench ('NCLT') sanctioning the Scheme, with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat (MCA website) on 09 February, 2021, with effect from the Appointed Date of 1 April 2020 for Part II of the Scheme and 1 July 2020 for Part 111 of the Scheme.
