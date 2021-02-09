Asian Energy Services receives LoA for Rs 51.09 cror from CMPDI, Bihar

Asian Energy Services had bid for a tender for carrying out 3D Seismic Survey along with Exploration in the Rajgaon Block, Rajmahal Coalfield of Bhagalpur District in state of Bihar of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (CMPDI) of Rs 51.09 crore (inclusive of GST).

The Company has received the Letter of Acceptance from CMPDI and confirmed acceptance of the same.

