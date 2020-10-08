Saint-Gobain Sekurit India update on Voluntary Separation Scheme

Saint-Gobain Sekurit India is executing a Voluntary Separation Scheme for its staff employees and approximately Rs.50 lakhs will be paid towards the settlement under the Scheme.

The execution of the Scheme for the workmen is yet to be completed and the Company will update on the financial impact upon its conclusion.

