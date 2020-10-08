Infosys unveils Infosys Health Insights Platform - an automated data science platform for public health agencies

In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Couchbase, and Knowi

Infosys Public Services, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys, unveiled the Infosys Health Insights Platform (IHIP) - an automated data science platform for public health agencies developed in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Couchbase, and Knowi. The new platform is part of the Infosys Cobalt's growing portfolio of 14,000 cloud assets. Built on AWS, this new platform will help agencies scale their analytics capabilities and turn massive amounts of data into valuable insights and actionable recommendations.

IHIP enables public health agencies to aggregate, manage and analyze data in disparate formats and from multiple sources using advanced data science and artificial intelligence (AI). This includes unstructured data like sensor data, caseworker notes, and social media posts, most of which are not readily usable by existing platforms. IHIP provides a single platform that enables agencies to harness data to generate predictive insights and actionable intelligence. The insights will lead to more robust decision- and policy-making, particularly when managing outbreaks like COVID-19, addressing the drug [and opioid] abuse crises, studying the impact of social determinants of health, and getting a clear view of the overall health (clinical, behavioral and mental) of populations.

IHIP will also spur collaboration, allowing multiple groups of public health workers - including analysts, data scientists, researchers, epidemiologists, caseworkers, and policymakers - to work together to deliver proactive and specific interventions to the constituents they serve. In the context of the COVID19 pandemic, the platform can help stakeholders explore various public health concerns, including identifying high-risk individuals, forecasting hotspots of infection spread, and recommending insights on implementing or easing restrictions to manage the crisis better.

