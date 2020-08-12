Salzer Electronics standalone net profit declines 88.10% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Salzer Electronics standalone net profit rises 8.94% in the March 2020 quarter
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Cabinet approves scheme to promote manufacture of electronic components, semiconductors
Production-related incentives for electronics manufacturers to attract investments: CEAMA
Cabinet approves production-linked incentives for electronics mfg firms
-
Sales decline 40.99% to Rs 95.68 croreNet profit of Salzer Electronics declined 88.10% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.99% to Rs 95.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 162.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales95.68162.14 -41 OPM %10.0210.29 -PBDT5.0412.02 -58 PBT1.108.55 -87 NP0.695.80 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU